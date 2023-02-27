Morgan Stanley Boosts Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Price Target to $11.00

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $9.50 to $11.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $13.50 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Pulmonx from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Pulmonx from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Shares of LUNG stock opened at $10.37 on Thursday. Pulmonx has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $28.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.79. The company has a quick ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 8.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Pulmonx ( NASDAQ:LUNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.98 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 109.80% and a negative return on equity of 34.14%. Pulmonx’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pulmonx will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 5.4% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 27,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 9.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 6.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

