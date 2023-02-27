Morgan Stanley Raises Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Price Target to $37.00

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Flowserve from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Flowserve from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America upgraded Flowserve from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their target price on Flowserve from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Flowserve from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Flowserve Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:FLS opened at $34.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.62. Flowserve has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $37.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Flowserve will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flowserve

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Flowserve by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Flowserve by 222.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Flowserve by 4,707.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Flowserve by 17.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

