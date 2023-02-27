My DeFi Pet Price Tops $0.0730 on Exchanges (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for about $0.0730 or 0.00000313 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $2.14 million and $767,803.02 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,374,450 tokens. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

