N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of N Brown Group (LON:BWNG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

N Brown Group Stock Up 2.8 %

BWNG stock opened at GBX 37 ($0.45) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 31.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 26.50. N Brown Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 18.75 ($0.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 44 ($0.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.11, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 5.21. The company has a market cap of £170.38 million, a P/E ratio of 1,233.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.23.

Get N Brown Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Joshua Alliance purchased 355,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 42 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £149,100 ($179,552.02). In related news, insider David Alliance of Manchester acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.36) per share, with a total value of £30,000 ($36,127.17). Also, insider Joshua Alliance acquired 355,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 42 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £149,100 ($179,552.02). In the last three months, insiders have bought 3,990,000 shares of company stock valued at $122,030,000. 84.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

N Brown Group Company Profile

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products for men, women, and kids under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Ambrose Wilson, Jacamo, and Home Essentials brands. It also provides financial services. N Brown Group plc was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for N Brown Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N Brown Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.