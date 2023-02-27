National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Director Acquires $125,011.20 in Stock

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) Director James Paul Abernathy acquired 2,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.45 per share, with a total value of $125,011.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,355.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

National HealthCare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NHC traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.51. 80,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,232. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.42. National HealthCare Co. has a 12-month low of $55.31 and a 12-month high of $75.35. The stock has a market cap of $866.86 million, a PE ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 0.28.

National HealthCare Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About National HealthCare

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of National HealthCare by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of National HealthCare by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 18,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its position in shares of National HealthCare by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 53,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in National HealthCare by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

