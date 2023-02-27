National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Director Acquires $125,011.20 in Stock

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) Director James Paul Abernathy acquired 2,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.45 per share, with a total value of $125,011.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,355.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NHC traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.51. 80,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,232. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.42. National HealthCare Co. has a 12-month low of $55.31 and a 12-month high of $75.35. The stock has a market cap of $866.86 million, a PE ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 0.28.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.24%.
National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.
