National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) Announces $1.00 Annual Dividend

National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Friday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the conglomerate on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.

National Presto Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NPK opened at $76.57 on Monday. National Presto Industries has a 1 year low of $59.99 and a 1 year high of $84.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.58 million, a P/E ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded National Presto Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded National Presto Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Presto Industries

About National Presto Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NPK. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in National Presto Industries by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of National Presto Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of National Presto Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

National Presto Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of housewares, small appliances, defense and absorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares/Small Appliances, Defense Products and Safety. The Housewares/Small Appliance segment distributes pressure cookers and canners, kitchen electrics and comfort appliances.

