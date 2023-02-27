National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) Announces $1.00 Annual Dividend

National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Friday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the conglomerate on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.
Shares of NYSE:NPK opened at $76.57 on Monday. National Presto Industries has a 1 year low of $59.99 and a 1 year high of $84.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.58 million, a P/E ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.96.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded National Presto Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded National Presto Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.
National Presto Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of housewares, small appliances, defense and absorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares/Small Appliances, Defense Products and Safety. The Housewares/Small Appliance segment distributes pressure cookers and canners, kitchen electrics and comfort appliances.
