NEAR Protocol 24 Hour Volume Hits $87.82 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.06 billion and approximately $87.82 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.39 or 0.00010125 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00077670 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00054860 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00026982 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001095 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001863 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 862,948,956 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 862,948,956 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.33057298 USD and is up 1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 219 active market(s) with $67,652,903.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

