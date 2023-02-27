Neblio (NEBL) Tops One Day Volume of $1.52 Million

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 27th. Neblio has a market capitalization of $33.11 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.67 or 0.00007008 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Neblio has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Neblio alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.27 or 0.00421494 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,777.57 or 0.28490246 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Neblio Profile

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,822,885 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io.

Buying and Selling Neblio

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.