NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of NetEase from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of NetEase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NetEase from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NetEase from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $78.64 on Monday. NetEase has a 1 year low of $53.09 and a 1 year high of $108.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $51.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. NetEase’s payout ratio is 38.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 175,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,371,000 after acquiring an additional 49,399 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the period. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

