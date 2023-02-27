Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Sold by Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lessened its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 965,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,217 shares during the quarter. Nexstar Media Group comprises approximately 5.5% of Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT owned approximately 2.56% of Nexstar Media Group worth $161,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zeno Research LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,970,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 130,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,271,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 340.9% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 7,090 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter valued at $1,000,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 18.7% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $191.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.50. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.01 and a 1-year high of $217.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $189.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.10.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.57%.

In related news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total transaction of $170,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $170,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.54, for a total value of $2,813,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,052 shares in the company, valued at $15,012,952.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,200 shares of company stock valued at $6,360,800. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NXST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Nexstar Media Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $227.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

