NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $493,266,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 9,209.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,935,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,770,000 after buying an additional 1,914,802 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,904 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at $81,651,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 15,909.2% during the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 841,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,203,000 after acquiring an additional 836,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $1,071,735.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,341.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.50 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 147,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,872,855. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $1,071,735.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,341.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NEE opened at $72.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $91.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.85.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.67.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

