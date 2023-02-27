Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Bought by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,196 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,104 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,324,376 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $277,655,000 after acquiring an additional 512,626 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,531 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 7,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,259,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $227.00 on Monday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $203.65 and a 12 month high of $291.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.39. The company has a market cap of $51.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $266.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $256.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

