Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Shares Bought by CNB Bank

CNB Bank raised its position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,308 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWBI. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,048,444 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $108,734,000 after buying an additional 2,999,249 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,931,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,116,084 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $109,649,000 after purchasing an additional 328,495 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,966,563 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $53,588,000 after purchasing an additional 316,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,896,726 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $187,745,000 after purchasing an additional 284,414 shares during the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northwest Bancshares

In other Northwest Bancshares news, EVP Thomas K. Iv Creal sold 4,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $61,946.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,249.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director John P. Meegan sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $102,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,068. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas K. Iv Creal sold 4,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $61,946.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,249.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northwest Bancshares Stock Down 0.6 %

NWBI stock opened at $13.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.27. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $12.04 and a one year high of $15.35.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $155.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.80 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 9.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Northwest Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

