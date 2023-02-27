NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given New $275.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NVDA. Citigroup upped their price target on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on NVIDIA from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $237.68.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.6 %

NVDA opened at $232.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $184.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.42. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $289.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of $579.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.79.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,944 shares in the company, valued at $33,403,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,944 shares in the company, valued at $33,403,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,505,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,060 shares of company stock worth $43,817,257 over the last ninety days. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also

