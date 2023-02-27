NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $230.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NVDA. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. HSBC started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a reduce rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on NVIDIA from $198.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $237.68.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $232.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.82 billion, a PE ratio of 133.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $184.48 and a 200 day moving average of $160.42. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $289.46.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,403,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $4,824,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,403,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 262,060 shares of company stock valued at $43,817,257. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,362 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.9% in the third quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 34.4% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 66.6% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $331,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

