NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $300.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Evercore ISI from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $237.68.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $232.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.42. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $289.46. The stock has a market cap of $579.82 billion, a PE ratio of 133.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.79.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at $107,392,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 262,060 shares of company stock worth $43,817,257. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,732,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,387 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,751,264 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,987,416,000 after acquiring an additional 908,481 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in NVIDIA by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,323,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,788,952 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,679,427,000 after purchasing an additional 692,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading

