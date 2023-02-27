NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $216.00 at Wedbush

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Wedbush from $175.00 to $216.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. DZ Bank lowered NVIDIA from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $237.68.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $232.86 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $289.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $579.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.79.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $4,824,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,403,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $4,824,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,944 shares in the company, valued at $33,403,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,060 shares of company stock worth $43,817,257 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,195,000. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Stories

