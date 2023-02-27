Oasis Network (ROSE) Trading Down 9.6% Over Last Week

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 26th. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $385.94 million and $24.46 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0674 or 0.00000286 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,639.97 or 0.06964437 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00077638 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00027931 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00054608 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00009981 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00026299 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.06749437 USD and is up 2.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $26,039,891.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.