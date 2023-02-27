ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.33.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ObsEva in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ObsEva

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ObsEva in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 20,196 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 295,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 39,964 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ObsEva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,577,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 126,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OBSV opened at $0.08 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.18. ObsEva has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $2.14.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect that ObsEva will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

