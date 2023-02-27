OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Given New C$3.75 Price Target at National Bank Financial

OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, CIBC upgraded shares of OceanaGold from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

OceanaGold Stock Performance

Shares of OCANF opened at $1.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.76. OceanaGold has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70.

OceanaGold Company Profile

OceanaGold Corp. is a multinational gold producer with a portfolio of operating, development and exploration assets. The firm operates through Philippines, New Zealand and the United States geographical segments. It holds interest in Haile Gold Mine, Didipio, Macraes and Waihi projects. OceanaGold was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in South Brisbane, Australia.

