Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Old Dominion Freight Line has raised its dividend payment by an average of 38.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Old Dominion Freight Line has a payout ratio of 12.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Old Dominion Freight Line to earn $13.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.8%.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $339.54 on Monday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $231.31 and a twelve month high of $381.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $322.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.24. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ODFL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $276.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.32.

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total value of $967,167.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,065.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Old Dominion Freight Line

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4,027.8% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at $758,000. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.