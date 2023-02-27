Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Purchased by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 364,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,922 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.12% of Old Republic International worth $7,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,305,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $543,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,349 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,807,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,004 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,336,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,124,000 after purchasing an additional 93,710 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,495,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $156,874,000 after purchasing an additional 129,981 shares during the period. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,704,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,467,000 after purchasing an additional 176,920 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $26.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.33. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $26.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.17%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ORI. StockNews.com downgraded Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

