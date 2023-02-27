OLO (NYSE:OLO) Trading Up 4.9%

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.19 and last traded at $8.15. Approximately 263,355 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 996,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.77.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of OLO in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of OLO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.70.

In other OLO news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 3,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $26,307.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,404.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 3,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $26,307.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,404.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 97,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $692,459.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,738.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 104,874 shares of company stock worth $740,034 in the last 90 days. 40.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLO. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in OLO by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 24,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OLO in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of OLO by 9.2% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 842,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after acquiring an additional 71,016 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of OLO by 49.3% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 34,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 11,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nine Ten Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of OLO by 39.9% in the second quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 5,524,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

