Olympia Financial Group (TSE:OLY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $73.00

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$73.00 and last traded at C$72.50, with a volume of 4587 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$69.35.

Olympia Financial Group Stock Up 4.5 %

The firm has a market cap of C$174.73 million, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$68.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$64.74.

Olympia Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. Olympia Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 93.96%.

Olympia Financial Group Company Profile

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Investment Account Services, Currency and Global Payments, Private Health Services Plan, Exempt Edge, Corporate and Shareholder Services, and divisions.

