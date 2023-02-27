OMG Network Price Down 1.5% This Week (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. In the last seven days, OMG Network has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. OMG Network has a total market cap of $242.78 million and approximately $18.73 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for $1.73 or 0.00007351 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00077638 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00054608 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00009981 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00026299 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003685 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

