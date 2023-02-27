OmniaVerse (OMNIA) Price Tops $0.0010 on Exchanges

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. OmniaVerse has a total market cap of $414,100.00 billion and approximately $187,666.18 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OmniaVerse token can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OmniaVerse has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OmniaVerse Token Profile

OmniaVerse’s genesis date was April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. OmniaVerse’s official website is omniaverse.io.

OmniaVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

