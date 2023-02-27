Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Gap Up to $52.98

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $52.98, but opened at $55.09. Omnicell shares last traded at $53.58, with a volume of 26,204 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OMCL. Benchmark upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.22.

Omnicell Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $45,624.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,164.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $45,624.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,164.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $126,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,486,311.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,881 shares of company stock worth $384,571 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Omnicell by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,752,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,413 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,218,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,579,000 after acquiring an additional 135,360 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,150,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,866,000 after acquiring an additional 13,809 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,097,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,502,000 after acquiring an additional 212,817 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 964,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,937,000 after acquiring an additional 124,897 shares during the period.

Omnicell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

Recommended Stories

