OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Shares Sold by Bullseye Asset Management LLC

Bullseye Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC owned 0.71% of OptimizeRx worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OPRX. UBS Group AG grew its stake in OptimizeRx by 290.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in OptimizeRx by 248.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in OptimizeRx in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in OptimizeRx in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in OptimizeRx by 27.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.17.

Shares of OPRX traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.83. 19,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,494. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.01. OptimizeRx Co. has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $46.02.

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, engaging in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serve as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging and brand support.

