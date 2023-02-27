Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,963 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,187 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 0.7% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 18,863 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.3% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.0% in the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 7,393 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL opened at $88.66 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $91.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.49.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 174.60%. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.54.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.