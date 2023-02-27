Orchid (OXT) Reaches Market Cap of $67.65 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. Over the last week, Orchid has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. Orchid has a market capitalization of $67.65 million and $3.61 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can currently be bought for $0.0979 or 0.00000419 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00010411 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00043109 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00031961 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00022922 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004210 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000168 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.53 or 0.00220617 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,365.91 or 1.00041783 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.09787642 USD and is up 0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $3,055,559.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

