Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target Raised to C$23.00 at Cormark

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Cormark from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on OR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.35.

TSE:OR traded up C$0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$17.77. The company had a trading volume of 300,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,622. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.30, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.55. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12-month low of C$11.90 and a 12-month high of C$18.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.72.

In other news, Director Sean Roosen sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.35, for a total transaction of C$77,049.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 564,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,352,670.54. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,070 shares of company stock worth $615,592. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

