Osmosis (OSMO) Price Down 7.5% Over Last Week

Osmosis (OSMO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Osmosis has a market capitalization of $474.78 million and $9.04 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Osmosis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.96 or 0.00004105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Osmosis has traded down 7.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Osmosis

Osmosis launched on February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 492,590,761 coins. Osmosis’ official website is osmosis.zone. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Osmosis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software.”

