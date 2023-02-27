Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Shares Acquired by Centersquare Investment Management LLC

Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,740,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,109 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.67% of Outfront Media worth $41,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OUT. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 10.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its holdings in Outfront Media by 9.7% during the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 78,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 145,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Outfront Media by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 166,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 41,941 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have commented on OUT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Outfront Media from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Outfront Media has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

NYSE:OUT opened at $17.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.42 and its 200-day moving average is $17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.71. Outfront Media Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.97 and a 52-week high of $29.36.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.37 million. Outfront Media had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Outfront Media Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.15%.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

