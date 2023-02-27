PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) is Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s 5th Largest Position

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT cut its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,343,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,450 shares during the period. PacWest Bancorp makes up 3.4% of Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $98,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 13,311 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 84,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 9,360 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 203,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after buying an additional 9,809 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 26,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 527.5% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 160,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after buying an additional 134,997 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PACW. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

In other news, Director C William Hosler acquired 3,750 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director C William Hosler acquired 3,750 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 17,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $428,590.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 985,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,826,028.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PACW opened at $28.31 on Monday. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $21.29 and a one year high of $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.59%.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

