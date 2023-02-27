Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Given “Underperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PLTR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a sell rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.77.

Shares of PLTR opened at $8.09 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $14.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.72.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $508.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $161,600.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,444.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $161,600.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,444.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $1,541,203.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 281,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,966.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 993,960 shares of company stock worth $7,452,887 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 31.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

