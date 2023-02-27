PancakeSwap Achieves Market Cap of $791.19 Million (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 26th. PancakeSwap has a total market cap of $791.19 million and approximately $27.98 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PancakeSwap token can now be bought for about $4.03 or 0.00017169 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, PancakeSwap has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PancakeSwap launched on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 377,270,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,243,969 tokens. The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/pancakeswap. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate.PancakeSwap runs on Binance Smart Chain, a blockchain with lower transaction costs than Ethereum or Bitcoin.Unlike centralized exchanges, PancakeSwap doesn’t hold funds when users trade, giving them 100% ownership of their own crypto.Built on open-source software, the website and all Smart Contracts are publicly visible for maximum transparency.Contracts are verified on BscScan so users know that what they see is what they get.”

