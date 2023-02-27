PancakeSwap (CAKE) Price Down 3.4% Over Last 7 Days

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One PancakeSwap token can currently be purchased for about $4.04 or 0.00017203 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PancakeSwap has a market capitalization of $771.29 million and approximately $28.63 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002092 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.18 or 0.00420965 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000100 BTC.
- FEG Token (FEG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,704.03 or 0.28454483 BTC.
PancakeSwap Profile
PancakeSwap was first traded on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 371,882,681 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,869,225 tokens. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/pancakeswap.
Buying and Selling PancakeSwap
