Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) is Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Blue Grotto Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 557,863 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,177 shares during the quarter. Perficient comprises approximately 9.4% of Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Blue Grotto Capital LLC owned approximately 1.61% of Perficient worth $36,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,799,310 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $418,266,000 after purchasing an additional 189,974 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,347,413 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $148,336,000 after acquiring an additional 75,164 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,103,099 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $101,143,000 after acquiring an additional 48,832 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 12.4% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 925,406 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $60,170,000 after purchasing an additional 102,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Perficient by 2.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 535,509 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $34,819,000 after purchasing an additional 13,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRFT traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,850. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Perficient, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $116.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRFT. Alliance Global Partners cut Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $86.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. National Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Perficient from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Perficient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

In other Perficient news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total value of $285,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,705.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

