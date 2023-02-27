Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) and Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) Critical Comparison

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Rating) and Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Akumin and Personalis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akumin -19.73% -46.21% -5.68% Personalis -174.21% -42.83% -32.18%

Risk and Volatility

Akumin has a beta of -0.15, suggesting that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Personalis has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

25.8% of Akumin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.8% of Personalis shares are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of Akumin shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of Personalis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Akumin and Personalis’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akumin $744.44 million 0.14 -$43.29 million ($1.65) -0.68 Personalis $65.05 million 2.08 -$65.23 million ($2.48) -1.19

Akumin has higher revenue and earnings than Personalis. Personalis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Akumin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Akumin and Personalis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akumin 1 0 0 0 1.00 Personalis 0 1 3 0 2.75

Akumin presently has a consensus target price of $0.50, indicating a potential downside of 55.36%. Personalis has a consensus target price of $9.20, indicating a potential upside of 211.86%. Given Personalis’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Personalis is more favorable than Akumin.

About Akumin

Akumin, Inc. engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc. engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

