Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) is Caxton Associates LP’s Largest Position

Caxton Associates LP lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,865,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,580 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 16.7% of Caxton Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $125,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 15,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors increased its position in Pfizer by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 21,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $41.15 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $41.15 and a one year high of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $231.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.93%.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.