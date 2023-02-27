Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,184 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 60,528 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $41.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $231.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.12 and a fifty-two week high of $56.32.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 29.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on PFE. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.60.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.