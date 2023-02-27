Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,067,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,639 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 0.8% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Philip Morris International worth $88,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 45.8% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.10.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 666,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,158,344. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $109.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.74 and a 200 day moving average of $96.83. The company has a market capitalization of $152.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $2,036,892.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,525.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $2,036,892.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,525.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,057,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,064 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,963. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

