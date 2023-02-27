PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 407,926 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 105% from the previous session’s volume of 198,908 shares.The stock last traded at $51.42 and had previously closed at $51.36.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 8,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 355.6% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, formerly, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of debt securities whose interest is, in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuer at the time of issuance, exempt from federal income tax (Municipal Bonds).

