Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) PT Lowered to $266.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $286.00 to $266.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PXD. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $277.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $261.00 to $247.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.44.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $196.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $190.99 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.91.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 32.29%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 23.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PXD. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

