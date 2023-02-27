PlatinX Tops 24-Hour Volume of $72,975.50 (PTX)

PlatinX (PTX) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 27th. PlatinX has a total market capitalization of $188.35 million and $72,975.50 worth of PlatinX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PlatinX has traded 33.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PlatinX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PlatinX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $98.80 or 0.00422268 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,678.31 or 0.28542567 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000166 BTC.

PlatinX Token Profile

PlatinX’s genesis date was December 5th, 2021. PlatinX’s total supply is 5,110,000,000 tokens. The official website for PlatinX is platinx.io. PlatinX’s official Twitter account is @platinxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PlatinX

According to CryptoCompare, “An all-in-one one solution for all crypto projects right from Market Making, DeFi, OTC Trading, Programmatic Execution, Crypto assets Options, Risk Management Liquidity Enhancement, Strong Order Book to Crypto exchange development.PlatinX provides services to its clientele helping them with access to crypto asset trading. Be it a financial institution looking to launch crypto or an institution wanting to establish an exchange or company adopting blockchain technology.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatinX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlatinX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlatinX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlatinX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.