Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 73.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Citigroup increased their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLYA opened at $8.66 on Monday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $9.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Playa Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:PLYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $210.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, COO Gregory Maliassas sold 4,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $30,712.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 247,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,294.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, COO Gregory Maliassas sold 4,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $30,712.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 247,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,294.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 9,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $58,359.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 424,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,702,230.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,647 shares of company stock valued at $620,216. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Playa Hotels & Resorts

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 246.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 247.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 9,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV engages in the operation of hotels and resorts. It owns all-inclusive oceanfront resorts in Cancun, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Puerto Vallarta, Playa del Carmen, and Cap Cana. The company was founded on March 28, 2013 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

