PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on PowerSchool in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised PowerSchool from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.36.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

PowerSchool Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of PWSC stock opened at $22.75 on Thursday. PowerSchool has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.66, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PowerSchool

About PowerSchool

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in PowerSchool by 866.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,189,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,626 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 115.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,638,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,341,000 after buying an additional 877,727 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 174.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,335,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,297,000 after buying an additional 848,383 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in PowerSchool during the 4th quarter worth about $17,345,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PowerSchool by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,507,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,220,000 after acquiring an additional 710,396 shares during the period. 61.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.