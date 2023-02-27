PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lowered its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 391,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,744 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned 0.17% of PPG Industries worth $43,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after buying an additional 252,358 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,310,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,979,281,000 after buying an additional 1,963,056 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,682,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,335,750,000 after buying an additional 285,651 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,346,747 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $611,347,000 after purchasing an additional 76,632 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,193,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,589,000 after purchasing an additional 65,996 shares during the period. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PPG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.55.

In related news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,346.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPG stock traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $131.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,968. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.06 and a 12 month high of $138.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.91.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

