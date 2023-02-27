Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-$2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.89.
Shares of PRIM stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.96. 279,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,573. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.26. Primoris Services has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $27.94.
PRIM has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Primoris Services from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Primoris Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.00.
Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.
