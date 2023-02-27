Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.26-0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00-1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion. Progyny also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.07-0.08 EPS.

PGNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Progyny from $78.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Progyny from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progyny has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,736,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,607. Progyny has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $53.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 75.48 and a beta of 1.59.

In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 100,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $3,554,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 76,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,010.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 100,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $3,554,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 76,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,010.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Norman Payson sold 6,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $209,428.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 279,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,832,343.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 163,567 shares of company stock valued at $5,827,839 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 233.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 67,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 47,281 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 168,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after buying an additional 11,908 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 120,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

